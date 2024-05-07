Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between 95th Street/Exit 224 and 119th Street/Exit 220 on I-35.

The impacted road section is 1.71 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 6th at 11:04 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Olathe

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between Lone Elm Road and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 on I-35.

The impacted road section is 0.65 miles long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 10:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Olathe' on May 6th at 10:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-435, between K-32/Exit 9 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 1.24 miles.

The warning was issued at 11 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on May 6th at 11:05 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and I-435/Exit 411 on I-70.

The impacted road section is 1.00 miles long.

The report was issued Monday at 10:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on May 6th at 10:57 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from 110th Street/Exit 410 to K-7/Exit 224 on I-70.

The event affects 1.72 miles.

The warning was issued at 10:41 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on May 6th at 10:45 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between K-7/Exit 224 and Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza on I-70.

The event impacts 0.97 miles.

The warning was issued at 10:37 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on May 6th at 10:39 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-70 in Tonganoxie

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza.

The event affects 1.35 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 10:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-70 in Tonganoxie' on May 6th at 10:33 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound I-70 in Basehor

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-70 between Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza and US-40/US-59/Exit 204.

The event impacts 6.22 miles.

The warning was issued at 10:15 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound I-70 in Basehor' on May 6th at 10:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-435 in Shawnee

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Holliday Drive/Exit 8 to Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 on I-435.

The event impacts 1.14 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-435 in Shawnee' on May 6th at 11:05 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from NW Tiffany Springs Parkway/Exit 10 to I-435/Exit 14 on I-29.

The event affects 2.31 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 10:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on May 6th at 11:04 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from I-29/US-71 (Kansas City) (East) to Skyview Avenue/Exit 37 on I-435.

The event impacts 2.09 miles.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on May 6th at 11:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-470 from Woods Chapel Road/Exit 12 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 4.29 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on May 6th at 11:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 6th at 11:45 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-435 in Edwardsville

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13 to K-32/Exit 9 on I-435.

The event affects 1.53 miles.

The warning was released on Monday at 11:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on May 6th at 11:04 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 6th at 9:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed

The road is closed between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Monday at 3:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed' on May 6th at 3:49 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on US-69 from Blue Valley Parkway to 119th Street.

The impacted road section is 0.90 miles long.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 11:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on May 6th at 11:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 6th at 3:01 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-169 in North Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from The Downtown Airport to NW Briarcliff Parkway on US-169.

The event impacts 1.35 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:14 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-169 in North Kansas City' on May 7th at 12:15 a.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound US-169 in North Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and NW Briarcliff Parkway.

The event impacts 1.31 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 11:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 11:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound US-169 in North Kansas City' on May 6th at 11:51 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound US-169 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-169, between Englewood Road and MO-9.

The event impacts 1.13 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 11:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound US-169 in Kansas City' on May 6th at 11:45 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from I-435/Exit 222 to US-169/K-7/Exit 215 on I-35.

The event impacts 5.08 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 10:55 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 6th at 11:05 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Olathe

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from US-169/K-7/Exit 215 to US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 on I-35.

The impacted road section is 1.98 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 10:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Olathe' on May 6th at 10:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

