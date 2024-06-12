Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-35 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from I-635/Exit 231 to 67th Street/Exit 228 on westbound I-35.

The impacted road section is 1.98 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 9 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West Pennway Terrace temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West Pennway Terrace from West Pennway Street to I-35 South.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:03 p.m.

Kansas City: Summit Street closed

The road is closed at Summit Street and I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:08 p.m.

Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from Broadway Boulevard to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 300 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:44 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville

One lane is closed from 110th Street/Exit 410 to I-435/Exit 411 on eastbound I-70.

The event impacts 0.51 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 closed

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 between Leavenworth Road and I-435 North.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:57 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Main Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-670 East / Main Street and Walnut Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:44 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

