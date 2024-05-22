Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Lenexa: Monarch Highway closed

There is a road closure on Monarch Highway between I-35 South / West 87th Street Parkway and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on Purple Heart Trail, between exit 1A and I-35 South.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:01 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 from 110th Street/Exit 410 to I-435/Exit 411.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There has been a crash on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:18 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 10:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 from Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 to 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 0.77 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Independence

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-70 between Noland Road/Exit 12 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 2.35 miles long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, between I-70/US-40/US-71 and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 0.81 miles.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:01 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from East Gregory Boulevard to I-435 on US-71 South.

The event impacts 3.81 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 between Roe Avenue/Exit 77 and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 3.15 miles long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound US-50 East in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between exit 222A and I-435 East on US-50 East.

The impacted road section is 0.99 miles long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from US-50/MO-350/Exit 7 to Raytown Road/Exit 4 on I-470.

The impacted road section is 1.99 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:13 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between I-670 East and East 18th Street.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-670 East, between exit 2M and exit 3B.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:56 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 10:48 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-40/US-71, between 140th Street and Longview Road.

The impacted road section is 1.59 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 from US-169/Exit 234 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 3.17 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m.

