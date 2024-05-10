Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Lenexa: Monarch Highway temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 South / West 87th Street Parkway to I-35 South in Lenexa.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:19 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lenexa: Monarch Highway temporarily closed' on May 9th at 11:51 p.m.

Central Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from exit 2T to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Thursday at 10:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Central Street closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 10:14 p.m.

West 67th Street temporarily closed in Shawnee

There is a road closure on West 67th Street between exit 228A and I-35 South.

The event affects 910 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 67th Street temporarily closed in Shawnee' on May 9th at 9:38 p.m.

Interstate 35 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between exit 2W and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 800 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Interstate 35 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 9:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Eastern Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-435 South to Blue Parkway in Kansas City.

The event affects 670 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 11:56 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Eastern Avenue closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 5:16 p.m.

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 3:04 p.m.

Kansas City: Kansas 5 temporarily closed

The road is closed between K-5 / Route 5 and I-435 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Kansas 5 temporarily closed' on May 9th at 2:28 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 to K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The event affects 1.32 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 11:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-670 East and East 19th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 4:53 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 10:38 p.m.

Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-35 from 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) to I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The event impacts 1.23 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 7:20 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed' on May 9th at 7:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 9th at 4:13 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 9th at 3:09 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 9th at 3:09 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers.