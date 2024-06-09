Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Merriam: Benson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Benson Street between exit 230 and I-35 South.

The incident was reported Friday at 8:09 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Merriam: Benson Street temporarily closed' on June 8th at 8:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Metropolitan Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Metropolitan Avenue exit 2A and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Metropolitan Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 8th at 4:48 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:04 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 9th at 12:04 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.