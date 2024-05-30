Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from West Pennway Street to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m.

Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 North and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:32 p.m.

Purple Heart Trail closed in Overland Park

The road is closed from exit 1A to I-35 South in Overland Park.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West Pennway Terrace closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West Pennway Terrace between West Pennway Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:23 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Summit Street from I-35 South to West Pennway Street.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:47 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

North 110th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at North 110th Street and I-435 South.

The event affects 0.52 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 2:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:42 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 18th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-670 East to West Pennway Street / West 21st St in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:57 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 119th Street to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 3.33 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:06 a.m.

Overland Park: US-69 closed

The road is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street in Overland Park.

The event affects 1.19 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:06 a.m.

US-69 closed in Overland Park

The road is closed from 119th Street to Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park.

The event impacts 1.62 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 8:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:33 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.95 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 4.27 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m.

Overland Park: US-69 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Blue Valley Parkway to 135th Street in Overland Park.

The impacted road section is 0.49 miles long.

The warning was issued at 1:59 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:05 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 135th Street to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:05 p.m.

