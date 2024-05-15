Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from West Pennway Street to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:06 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed' on May 15th at 12:07 a.m.

Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street from I-35 North to West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:06 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City' on May 15th at 12:07 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-70 from Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 to 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 510 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 10:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on May 14th at 10:22 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 from I-435/Exit 411 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 10:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on May 14th at 10:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 12th Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at West 12th Street and I-670 West.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 12th Street closed in Kansas City' on May 14th at 3:03 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Baltimore Avenue from I-670 West to West 12th Street.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 14th at 1 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 14th at 10:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 770 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed' on May 14th at 12:55 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event impacts 0.81 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on May 14th at 8:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 14th at 2:51 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Beardsley Road closed

There is a road closure at Beardsley Road and US-169 North.

The event affects 990 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Beardsley Road closed' on May 14th at 2:10 p.m.

