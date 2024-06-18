Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Olathe: K-7 temporarily closed

The road is closed from East Old US-56/South Harrison Street to I-35/US-56/US-50 in Olathe.

The event affects 170 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 4:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Olathe: K-7 temporarily closed' on June 17th at 7:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Summit Street closed

The road is closed from I-35 South to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 11:12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Summit Street closed' on June 17th at 4:56 p.m.

Kansas City: West 20th Street closed

The road is closed from Summit Street to I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 20th Street closed' on June 17th at 4:15 p.m.

Kansas City: Summit Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-35 South and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Summit Street temporarily closed' on June 17th at 12:52 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville

One lane is closed between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411 on eastbound I-70.

The event impacts 0.47 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville' on June 17th at 11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

East US Highway 40 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at East US Highway 40 and I-435 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 0.59 miles long.

The incident was reported Monday at 11:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'East US Highway 40 closed in Kansas City' on June 17th at 11:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue closed

The road is closed from West 14th Street to I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 180 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:46 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 8:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue closed' on June 17th at 8:55 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 17th at 11:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Crash update: South Harrison Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on South Harrison Street between US-169 South and K-7.

The impacted road section is 30 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: South Harrison Street' on June 17th at 6:20 p.m.

South Harrison Street closed in Olathe

There is a road closure on South Harrison Street from US-169 South to West 151st Street.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 6:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'South Harrison Street closed in Olathe' on June 17th at 6:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Olathe: US-169 South temporarily closed

There is a road closure on US-169 South from exit 215 to K-7 / South Harrison Street.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Olathe: US-169 South temporarily closed' on June 17th at 6:08 p.m.

