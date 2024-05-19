Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 12:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 18th at 12:55 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

There is a crash on I-635 from K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The incident was reported Sunday at 12:03 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:05 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on May 19th at 12:06 a.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed' on May 18th at 11:43 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 18th at 8:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

