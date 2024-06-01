Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 North and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 10:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory in Lenexa

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain in Lenexa, between exit 83 and I-35 South.

The event affects 0.92 miles.

The warning was issued at 4:38 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory in Lenexa' on May 31st at 5:46 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-435/Exit 222 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 on I-35.

The impacted road section is 1.24 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 5:40 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 on I-35.

The event affects 0.99 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:40 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from I-635/Exit 231 to 75th Street/Exit 227 on I-35.

The event affects 2.22 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Overland Park' on May 31st at 5:34 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on East Santa Fe Street in Olathe

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on East Santa Fe Street, between East Santa Fe Street / North Clairborne Road and I-35 North.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on East Santa Fe Street in Olathe' on May 31st at 5:34 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-29 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from MO-1/Davidson Road/Exit 1 to I-35 on I-29.

The event impacts 0.46 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-29 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:28 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from Old K-56/Exit 217 to 119th Street/Exit 220 on I-35.

The event affects 1.32 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on May 31st at 5:22 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-35 South in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35 South, between exit 2A and exit 2W.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:13 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-35 South in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:16 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from Eaton Street/Exit 235 to I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2 on I-35.

The event affects 1.15 miles.

The warning was issued at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:10 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 5:04 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 0.84 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:58 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between 95th Street/Exit 224 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 on I-35.

The event affects 3.07 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:52 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 0.71 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on May 31st at 4:52 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway in Overland Park

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway from exit 1A to I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway in Overland Park' on May 31st at 4:28 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:22 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 1.25 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:11 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 0.89 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on May 31st at 4 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222 on I-35.

The event affects 0.72 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on May 31st at 3:53 p.m.

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street from I-35 South to West Pennway Street.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 3:01 p.m.

Summit Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Summit Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Summit Street closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 12:54 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between 27th Street and I-70/I-670 on US-71.

The impacted road section is 1.42 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Independence

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-470/MO-291/Exit 15 and US-40/Exit 11 on I-70.

The event affects 2.52 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Independence' on May 31st at 5:16 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between 78th Street/Exit 414 and 110th Street/Exit 410 on I-70.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:55 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:58 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-70, between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 2.72 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:52 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on Orville Avenue in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-70 exit 4B and I-70 West on Orville Avenue.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on Orville Avenue in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:52 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 between Holmes Road/Exit 74 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event affects 1.35 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:52 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 0.74 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:40 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border and US-50/Exit 71 on I-435.

The impacted road section is 2.54 miles long.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:40 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between I-435 and South Woodland Street on K-10.

The event affects 1.67 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 5:22 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-435 and Ridgeview Road on K-10.

The impacted road section is 0.69 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound K-10 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 5:04 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between Lackman Road/Exit 1 and Midland Drive/Exit 5 on I-435.

The impacted road section is 2.60 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:58 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Lackman Road/Exit 1 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on I-435.

The event affects 1.12 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:40 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border and Holmes Road/Exit 74 on I-435.

The impacted road section is 1.02 miles long.

The warning was issued at 4:21 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:28 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound US-50 East in Lenexa

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-50 East, from exit 222A to I-435 East.

The event affects 0.99 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound US-50 East in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:16 p.m.

Lenexa: Monarch Highway temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Monarch Highway between exit 222A and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 900 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:28 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lenexa: Monarch Highway temporarily closed' on May 31st at 2:55 p.m.

Crash update: Interstate 435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Interstate 435 between exit 222A and I-435 East.

The event affects 320 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Interstate 435' on May 31st at 2:55 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-470, from I-435/US-71/Exit 1 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 4.23 miles.

The warning was issued at 4:31 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:28 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 on I-470.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:58 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Park Drive to I-635 North in Kansas City.

The report was issued Friday at 9:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Road temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 9:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between East 18th Street and I-670 East.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed' on May 31st at 4:34 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 11:21 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 10:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 North closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-69 North from I-35 (Kansas City) (North) to I-435.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:02 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 North closed in Kansas City' on June 1st at 12:02 a.m.

US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-69 South from I-435 to I-35 (Kansas City) (North).

The event impacts 950 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 31st at 11:15 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Merriam

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and I-635/Exit 231 on I-35.

The event affects 1.52 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on May 31st at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-69 in Overland Park

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from 119th Street to Blue Valley Parkway on US-69.

The event impacts 0.99 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-69 in Overland Park' on May 31st at 5:16 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from 119th Street to 135th Street on US-69.

The event affects 1.43 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 4:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-69 in Overland Park' on May 31st at 4:58 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound US-69 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from 87th Street to I-35 on US-69.

The report was issued Friday at 4:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound US-69 in Lenexa' on May 31st at 4:46 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 to I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue on I-635.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-635 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:34 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-69, from 119th Street to I-435.

The event affects 1.00 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 4:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on May 31st at 4:16 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from East 55th Street to East Gregory Boulevard on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71.

The impacted road section is 1.97 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:28 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-71 South, between East Gregory Boulevard and 85th Street.

The event impacts 1.10 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City' on May 31st at 4:46 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-40/US-71, from 140th Street to CR-Y.

The event impacts 1.73 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:59 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 2:13 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Leawood

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 between US-169/Metcalf Avenue/Exit 79 and State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border.

The event affects 1.62 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Leawood' on May 31st at 5:58 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Overland Park

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 from Quivira Road/Exit 82 to US-169/Metcalf Avenue/Exit 79.

The event impacts 1.83 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Overland Park' on May 31st at 5:58 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between The Downtown Airport and NW Briarcliff Parkway on US-169.

The event impacts 1.16 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:28 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 and I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35 on I-70/I-35.

The event affects 0.52 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on May 31st at 5:10 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.