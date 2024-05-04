Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Interstate 35 closed in Merriam

There is a road closure on Interstate 35 between exit 229 and I-35 South.

The event impacts 820 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Interstate 35 closed in Merriam' on May 3rd at 9:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Sni a Bar Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Sni a Bar Road from exit 65 to I-435 South.

The warning was released on Friday at 9:13 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Sni a Bar Road temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 3rd at 4:46 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The event affects 1.76 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 7 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 3rd at 11:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on May 3rd at 10:28 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed' on May 3rd at 8:28 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 3rd at 6:46 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 3rd at 6:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.47 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 3rd at 3:58 p.m.

Overland Park: US-69 South closed

There is a road closure on US-69 South between Johnson Drive and US-56/US-69/Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The warning was issued Friday at 11:09 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Overland Park: US-69 South closed' on May 3rd at 1:43 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.