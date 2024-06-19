Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Merriam: Interstate 35 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Interstate 35 from exit 229 to I-35 South.

The event impacts 820 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 9:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Merriam: Interstate 35 temporarily closed' on June 18th at 9:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Summit Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 South to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Summit Street temporarily closed' on June 18th at 3:39 p.m.

Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-35 South and Summit Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 110 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed' on June 18th at 3:21 p.m.

Kansas City: West 20th Street closed

The road is closed from Summit Street to I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 20th Street closed' on June 18th at 12:40 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville

One lane is closed from 110th Street/Exit 410 to I-435/Exit 411 on eastbound I-70.

The warning was released on Monday at 12 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville' on June 19th at 12:02 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Road closed

There is a road closure from Park Drive to I-635 North.

The warning was issued at 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 9:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Road closed' on June 18th at 9:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Metropolitan Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Metropolitan Avenue between Metropolitan Avenue exit 2A and I-635 North.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Metropolitan Avenue closed in Kansas City' on June 18th at 3:03 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Union Avenue closed

The road is closed at Union Avenue and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 330 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Union Avenue closed' on June 18th at 8:51 p.m.

Hickory Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Hickory Street between I-670 West and Union Avenue.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Hickory Street closed in Kansas City' on June 18th at 8:39 p.m.

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from I-670 East to East 18th Street.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 3:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on June 18th at 7:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 16th Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 18th at 12:28 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 18th at 9:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.