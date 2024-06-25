Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street from I-35 North to West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:41 p.m.

Kansas City: West 25 Street closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street from West Pennway Street to I-35 North.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:05 p.m.

Mulberry Street: bridge closed between exit 2A and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on Mulberry Street in Kansas City from exit 2A to I-35 South

The incident report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:47 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The event affects 460 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 5:50 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:58 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Shawnee Mission Parkway temporarily closed in Shawnee

The road is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway West and I-435 South in Shawnee.

The warning was issued at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:15 p.m.

Shawnee: West 66th Terrace closed

There is a road closure on West 66th Terrace between Shawnee Mission Parkway East and I-435 South.

The event impacts 0.46 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:34 p.m.

Leavenworth Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from North 109th Ter to I-435 South in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Shawnee: Renner Road temporarily closed

The road is closed between Midland Drive exit 5 and I-435 North in Shawnee.

The report was issued Monday at 12:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 2:41 p.m.

Midland Drive temporarily closed in Shawnee

There is a road closure on Midland Drive from Midland Drive exit 5 to I-435 South.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:25 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:29 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Incident on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The incident report was issued Monday at 8:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 8:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Hickory Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Hickory Street from I-670 West to Saint Louis Avenue.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between East 16th Street and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:17 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:11 p.m.

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-670 East and East 17th Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:58 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

