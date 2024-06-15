Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-35 South to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 10:52 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:18 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway from I-70 exit 4B to I-70 West.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:48 p.m.

Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway from I-70 exit 4A to I-70 East.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: I-70 closed

The road is closed between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and 11th Street/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The event impacts 0.58 miles.

The warning was issued at 5:27 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:36 p.m.

East US Highway 40 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on East US Highway 40 between I-70 exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:07 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Missouri 152 closed in Parkville

There is a road closure on Missouri 152 between North Highway / State Highway 152 and I-435 South.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:24 p.m.

Kansas City: Kansas 5 closed

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 between Leavenworth Road and I-435 North.

The warning was issued Friday at 8:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:27 p.m.

Kansas City: Donahoo Road temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-435 North and McGurk Road in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Enterprise Drive closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Enterprise Drive from Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A to I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Kaw Drive Frontage Road closed

There is a road closure on Kaw Drive Frontage Road between exit 418B and I-635 North.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:39 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Baltimore Avenue from West 14th Street to I-670 West.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 17th Street and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:59 p.m.

