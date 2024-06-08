Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 67th Street closed in Shawnee

The road is closed between exit 228A and I-35 South in Shawnee.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 11:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:41 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street from I-35 South to West Pennway Street.

The event affects 660 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:02 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:35 p.m.

Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 20th Street between I-35 South and Jefferson Street.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:17 p.m.

Benson Street closed in Merriam

There is a road closure on Benson Street from exit 230 to I-35 South.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:09 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.81 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:59 p.m.

West Pennway Terrace closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West Pennway Street and I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:06 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Summit Street and I-35 South.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:06 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on East 18th Street in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on East 18th Street from East 18th Street to I-670 East.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 18th Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 18th Street between I-670 East and West 20th Street.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:18 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 4.27 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:22 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 0.83 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.35 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:24 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed from West Fifth Street to I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:11 p.m.

