Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 20th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 20th Street from I-35 North to Broadway Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 20th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 7 p.m.

Broadway Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Broadway Boulevard and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 180 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broadway Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 7 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Merriam

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from 67th Street/Exit 228 to I-635/Exit 231 on I-35.

The event affects 1.96 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on June 19th at 4:30 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 between West 87th Street/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 0.72 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on June 19th at 4:24 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from I-435/Exit 222 to East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 on I-35.

The event affects 2.43 miles.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:03 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Lenexa' on June 19th at 4:24 p.m.

West Pennway Terrace closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West Pennway Terrace from West Pennway Street to I-35 South.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West Pennway Terrace closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 2:24 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 South to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed' on June 19th at 1:42 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Shawnee: Shawnee Mission Parkway closed

There is a road closure on Shawnee Mission Parkway from Shawnee Mission Parkway West to I-435 South.

The report was issued Wednesday at 10:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Shawnee: Shawnee Mission Parkway closed' on June 19th at 11 p.m.

East 63rd Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at East 63rd Street and I-435 South.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'East 63rd Street closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 7:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from K-10/Exit 1 to Midland Drive/Exit 5 on I-435.

The event affects 1.57 miles.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on June 19th at 4:42 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from 87th Street/Exit 3 to Midland Drive/Exit 5 on I-435.

The impacted road section is 1.20 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on June 19th at 4:42 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on K-10, from I-435 to Ridgeview Road.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in Lenexa' on June 19th at 4:36 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on K-10 from I-435 to Renner Boulevard.

The event impacts 0.51 miles.

The warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound K-10 in Lenexa' on June 19th at 4:19 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on K-10 between I-435 and Renner Boulevard.

The event impacts 0.51 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound K-10 in Lenexa' on June 19th at 4:12 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from East 17th Street to I-670 East.

The event impacts 850 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 10:30 p.m.

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 17th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 850 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 10:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 18th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to West Pennway Street / West 21st St in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 18th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 3:42 p.m.

Kansas City: Saint Louis Avenue closed

The road is closed at Saint Louis Avenue and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Saint Louis Avenue closed' on June 19th at 2:48 p.m.

Kansas City: Summit Street closed

There is a road closure on Summit Street between West Pennway Street / West 21st St and I-670 East.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 12:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Summit Street closed' on June 19th at 12:54 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 9:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 19th at 6 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Overland Park

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, between I-635/Exit 231 and US-69/Exit 225.

The event impacts 3.86 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound I-35 in Overland Park' on June 19th at 4:42 p.m.

