Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Crash report: K-10

A crash has been reported on westbound K-10 between K-7 and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 0.51 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: K-10' on June 19th at 12:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

