Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound K-10 in Olathe

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between K-7 and Ridgeview Road on K-10.

The event affects 0.51 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 10:59 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:05 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

