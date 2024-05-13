Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound K-10 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between South Cedar Creek Parkway and South Woodland Street on K-10.

The impacted road section is 1.00 miles long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7:23 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:24 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

