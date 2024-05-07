Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Ridgeview Road to K-7 on K-10.

The event affects 1.05 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:58 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound K-10 in Eudora

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on K-10 between Evening Star Road and East 1900th Road.

The event affects 2.72 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 10:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:42 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in De Soto

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Lexington Avenue to CR-442/North 1400th Road on K-10.

The event impacts 2.32 miles.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 10:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound K-10 in Eudora

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on K-10 between CR-1061/Church Street and East 1900th Road.

The event affects 0.95 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 10:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:32 p.m.

