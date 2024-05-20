Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on K-10 between K-7 and Kill Creek Road.

The event affects 0.89 miles.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound K-10 in Lenexa' on May 19th at 10:35 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound K-10 in De Soto

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway on K-10.

The event impacts 1.18 miles.

The warning was issued at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound K-10 in De Soto' on May 19th at 10:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound K-10 in Eudora

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between CR-1061/Church Street and East 1900th Road on K-10.

The impacted road section is 0.89 miles long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 10:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound K-10 in Eudora' on May 19th at 10:24 p.m.

