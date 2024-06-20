Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-435 and Ridgeview Road on K-10.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on K-10 from I-435 to Renner Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 0.51 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:18 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound K-10 in Lenexa

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from I-435 to Renner Boulevard on K-10.

The impacted road section is 0.51 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:58 p.m.

Lenexa: K-10 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Kill Creek Road to K-7 in Lenexa.

The event affects 2.03 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:48 p.m.

Crash update: K-10

There is a crash on westbound K-10 from K-7 to South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 0.51 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:04 p.m.

