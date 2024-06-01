Live in the Greater Baton Rouge area? See how organizations prepare for hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “Hurricane Ida in 2021, the Salvation Army was on the ground to meet the immediate needs of the survivors and the first responders,” Capt. Brian Hicks, commander, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge said.

Emergency response vehicles will allow volunteers and staff to distribute meals and essential supplies to residents in impacted areas.

Organizations, like the Salvation Army, can be prepared in case of another bad storm.

June 1 marks the official day of hurricane season. In Louisiana, that’s nothing new, but to better prepare for it, Albertsons Companies Foundation donated a $100,000 check and a special vehicle to the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge.

Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge host annual hurricane safety mass

“It’s self-sufficient. Right. It can cook for hundreds of people in a short period of time. And it has its own generator,” Christy Lara, director of public relations at Albertsons Companies said.

The Baton Rouge area currently has two emergency vehicles and 10 total in the state.

“They graciously bought this vehicle for us so we can go out and offer hope and help to people that need us the most after a disaster,” Hicks said.

To better prepare for hurricane season, click here.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.