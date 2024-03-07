LIVE: Fiery crash causes delays on Tampa’s crosstown connector

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on Tampa’s crosstown connector between the Selmon Expressway and Interstate-4 is causing delays.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before 9 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A car caught fire as a result of the collision and debris was scattered across the entire roadway.

The ramp is closed south of I-4. FHP asks drivers to expect delays as officials investigate the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

