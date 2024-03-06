Live election updates: Here’s who’s leading Tarrant County judge primary races

Here are the latest results for the contested primaries in Tarrant County judicial races.

District Judge, 396th Judicial District Republicans

Vincent “Vince” Giardino (54.66%) maintains a nine point lead over incumbent Judge George Gallagher (45.34%) in the race to preside over the state’s 396th District Court.

Gallagher has headed the court since 2000. Giardino, who markets himself as “the most conservative candidate in the race” with an endorsement from Attorney General Ken Paxton, has criticized Gallagher for supposedly granting too many (and too lenient) plea deals. Gallagher has defended his track record, dismissing Giardino’s criticisms as unrealistic and unproductive expectations for a busy court.

Personal animus has also clouded the race. Giardino claims Gallagher relieved him from his position as court magistrate after announcing his run to unseat him. Gallagher instead pointed to Giardino’s extensive vacationing and loose self-designation as a “judge” as rationales for his dismissal.

Facing no prospective Democratic challengers, the winner of the primary contest will become judge-elect.

Criminal District Judge, Court 2 Republicans

William Knight (74.59%) holds a commanding lead over Glynis McGinty (25.41%) in a two-horse race to replace Wayne Salvant as the judge of Criminal District Court No. 2.

The two seasoned conservative prosecutors currently work in different divisions of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office. McGinty heads the DA election integrity unit’s prosecution team; Knight, who’s dedicated much of his career to arguing child abuse and domestic violence cases for the state, is a felony prosecutor.

Both candidates have pledged to clear the court’s congested case backlog and boasted their unforgiving prosecutorial records.

Family District Judge, 360th Judicial District Republicans

Judge Patricia Baca Bennett (79.97%) looks well-positioned to secure reelection as family judge of the 360th District Court, leading challenger An Lee Hsu (20.03%) by almost 60 points.

Bennett was first elected to the bench in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Her tenure hasn’t lacked controversy. In Aug. 2021, the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a formal warning against Bennett for wading into election battles while in office. In 2018, a judge sued Bennett for alleged workplace harassment and retaliation, claiming Bennett dismissed her for not checking the political activities of a family member; a federal judge later tossed the case.

Facing no prospective Democratic challengers, the winner of the primary contest will become judge-elect.