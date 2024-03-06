Live election results: Who is winning primary elections in Wake, Durham, Orange counties

March 5 is the primary election for North Carolina with thousands of voters expected to cast ballots in races for president, governor, lieutenant governor and Congress.

Voters also will vote in local races in the Triangle, including commissioners in Wake, Durham and Orange counties and school board in Durham and Orange counties.

Here are the latest results from the primary election for Durham, Orange and Wake counties. The results below reflect only county voters’ choices for each contest.

Check back as the results are updated through the night.