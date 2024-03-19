Live Duval County election updates: Voters head to polls for GOP presidential primary

A week after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured enough delegates to become their respective party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential race, Floridians head to the polls today for the state’s presidential preference primary.

In Florida, Tuesday’s vote is a closed-primary election, meaning that only voters registered with a party can cast a vote to determine their party’s presidential nominee. Biden is the Democratic party’s sole nominee, so only registered Republicans are eligible to vote in the presidential preference primary. (In counties where other offices or ballot measures are being contested, all voters can vote in those races.)

In Duval County and across the state, registered Republicans will choose from seven presidential candidates even though six of the candidates have withdrawn from the race. Those names remain on the ballot and will be counted. (See sample ballot.)

What time do polls open and close?

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where do I vote in Duval County?

Find your voting precinct using the elections office polling location finder.

Are results in for early voting and voting by mail?

Early voting in Duval County ended at 6 p.m. Saturday. As of noon Monday, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland reported that 26,730 voters had cast ballots, including 14,247 by mail and 12,478 by early voting. The turnout represents 11.6 percent of the county’s eligible voters. Those votes will be reported when polls close at 7 p.m.

Can I still return my vote by mail ballot?

Voters choosing to vote by mail can still return their ballot to the Supervisor of Elections office at 105 E. Monroe St. The office is open until 7 p.m. today.

How do I check my voter registration status?

Not sure if you are registered to vote? Check your status.

How do I register to vote?

The deadline to register for the 2024 General Election (Nov. ) is Oct. 7. You can register here.

What do I need to bring to the voting site to cast my ballot?

Voters should bring at least one form of valid and current identification that includes a photo and signature. Eligible photo ID includes:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. Passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs)

Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to F.S. 790.06)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

Key dates for the elections on the horizon

Primary election (Aug. 20)

Initial ballot mail-out to military and overseas voters: July 6

Deadline to register to vote: July 22

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Aug. 8

Early voting period: Aug. 5–18

Election Day: Aug. 20

General election (Nov. 5)

Initial ballot mail-out to military and overseas voters: Sept. 21

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 24

Early voting period: Oct. 21–Nov. 3

Election Day: Nov. 5

