Live: Donald Trump in Cincinnati today

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather along Robert F Holscher Boulevard in Northern Kentucky to welcome his arrival ahead of a fundraiser in Indian Hill

Donald Trump is in Cincinnati today for a fundraiser. Follow live updates about his visit.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: Trump was expected to land at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport around lunchtime before heading to a fundraiser in Indian Hill, a wealthy Cincinnati suburb.

The invitation obtained by the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau describes it as a "lunch discussion" with Vance as a special guest. Attendees must contribute $50,000 each or $100,000 per couple, which will go toward the Trump 47 Committee, which is a joint fundraising committee that includes Trump's campaign, the Republican National Committee and several state GOP groups including Ohio's.

John Capannari, of Hyde Park, awaits the arrival former President Donald Trump at Wheels Up Private Jet Center ahead of a fundraiser in Indian Hill later in the day.

After the lunch, Trump was expected to head to Lexington for a fundraising dinner.

Trump made the trip on an off day in the hush money trial where Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide reimbursement payments to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for the money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Donald Trump in Cincinnati Wednesday for a fundraiser