Crews battle massive fire at Tampa restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County fire crews battled a massive fire at a Tampa restaurant early Thursday. More than 16 fire units and at a least a dozen sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

A fire broke out at Cody’s Original Roadhouse on West Hillsborough Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

“We’re going to do our best to get that fire out as quickly as possible,” said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Rob Herrin. “Usually that’s an interior attack, but we have to remember, life safety is our biggest priority.”

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

Thick, black smoke could be seen from a mile away and the mall around the restaurant smelled of smoke too.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews attempted to attack the fire inside the restaurant, but conditions worsened so they started to attack the flames by using elevated water streams from truck companies.

“We tried an interior attack to isolate the fire, but there was a lot of fire and the conditions became unstable and unsafe for our firefighters,” Herrin explained. “So, we backed them out and we went to what’s called defensive.”

After a couple hours, all the major flames were extinguished.

“There’s no threat to any of the adjacent structures or buildings,” Herrin said. “If you work in this particular plaza it’s going to be a little congested for a little while.”

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Heavy machinery was called in to help with the overhaul of the building, sorting through the rubble and demolishing what can’t be saved.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Do you know of something newsworthy happening in your community? Report It! Send in tips, photos videos and other information here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.