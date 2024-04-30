Live court video & updates: Testimony continues on day 2 of Karen Read murder trial

The trial of Karen Read, the woman who allegedly killed her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him, opened Monday with prosecutors saying a cracked taillight and her own words to firefighters that she “hit him” will prove she is guilty.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said during opening statements that “Read was framed for a murder she did not commit.”

Witness testimony is continuing on Tuesday morning after prosecutors on Monday called John O’Keefe’s brother, Paul, his sister-in-law, Erin, and Canton Police Officer Steven Saraf to the stand.

Karen Read murder trial: A guide to the key players you need to know

Live updates from Ted Daniel who is inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham:

Ofc Saraf says he doesn't recall meeting with Prosecutor Lally prior to his testimony to a state grand jury. Jackson accuses Saraf of "changing his story" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Ofc Sarah confirms the only statement he attributed to Read in his report is KR saying "Is he dead?" repeatedly. Saraf described her as severely distraught in his reporting — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Jackson asks Ofc Saraf a number of questions about Jen McCabe including if she was trying to save JO's life at the scene — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Jackson asks Saraf if he was trying to "mask the address" of Brian Albert (34 Fairview). At the time Brian Albert was a Boston Police Officer — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Saraf told a state grand jury he responded to 35 Fairview Rd. Jackson is trying to show bad record keeping and discrepancies from the outset of this case. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Dispatch log shows the scene as 32 Fairview Rd when the address was 34 Fairview Rd. Jackson says the log is "faulty" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Jackson asking Saraf about discrepancies in the police dispatch log. Saraf confirms times of arrivals are wrong — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

We're underway. Judge acknowledges the tough time many people had getting in due to the traffic problems this morning. Officer Saraf is called back to witness stand — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

Good morning from court where testimony continues in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read. We finished yesterday afternoon with Canton Police Officer Steven Saraf on the stand. He was one of the first responders at 34 Fairview Rd when John O'Keefe was found in the snow. The defense… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 30, 2024

It’s Day 2 of witness testimony and Karen Read has arrived at Norfolk Superior Court. No big crowd today like yesterday as she got out of her car and walked across the street. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/0RsTiDR9d1 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 30, 2024

Read, 44, of Mansfield, faces several charges including second-degree murder in the death of John O’Keefe, 46, in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Paul O’Keefe told the court that Read was “screaming” and being restrained by staffers after John O’Keefe was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officer Saraf said he saw Karen Read giving John O’Keefe CPR, had blood on her, and repeatedly asked, “Is he dead?” while at the scene.

During opening statements, prosecutor Adam Lally said evidence would show data from Read’s SUV drove 60 feet in reverse at 24 miles per hour.

“The defendant stated repeatedly, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” said Lally.

Meanwhile, the defense maintains a different story.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said, “Karen Read was framed for a murder she did not commit.” He also said the relationship between Read and O’Keefe had soured.

Yannetti argued that close relationships between investigators and those in the Canton house on the night of O’Keefe’s death resulted in authorities focusing solely on Read.

Tuesday’s proceedings will run through 1 p.m. This case will have half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

