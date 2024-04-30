Live court video & updates: Testimony continues on day 2 of Karen Read murder trial

Boston 25 News Staff
Live court video & updates: Testimony continues on day 2 of Karen Read murder trial

The trial of Karen Read, the woman who allegedly killed her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him, opened Monday with prosecutors saying a cracked taillight and her own words to firefighters that she “hit him” will prove she is guilty.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said during opening statements that “Read was framed for a murder she did not commit.”

Witness testimony is continuing on Tuesday morning after prosecutors on Monday called John O’Keefe’s brother, Paul, his sister-in-law, Erin, and Canton Police Officer Steven Saraf to the stand.

Karen Read murder trial: A guide to the key players you need to know

Live updates from Ted Daniel who is inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham:

Previous story:

Read, 44, of Mansfield, faces several charges including second-degree murder in the death of John O’Keefe, 46, in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Paul O’Keefe told the court that Read was “screaming” and being restrained by staffers after John O’Keefe was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officer Saraf said he saw Karen Read giving John O’Keefe CPR, had blood on her, and repeatedly asked, “Is he dead?” while at the scene.

During opening statements, prosecutor Adam Lally said evidence would show data from Read’s SUV drove 60 feet in reverse at 24 miles per hour.

“The defendant stated repeatedly, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” said Lally.

Meanwhile, the defense maintains a different story.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said, “Karen Read was framed for a murder she did not commit.” He also said the relationship between Read and O’Keefe had soured.

Yannetti argued that close relationships between investigators and those in the Canton house on the night of O’Keefe’s death resulted in authorities focusing solely on Read.

Tuesday’s proceedings will run through 1 p.m. This case will have half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe
