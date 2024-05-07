Live court video, updates: Day 6 of Karen Read trial as first responders continue testifying

Tuesday marks Day 6 of witness testimony in the Karen Read murder trial as first responders who were called to the scene of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe’s death in Canton continue to take the stand.

A Canton police lieutenant and sergeant took the stand Monday in Norfolk Superior Court, describing the use of red solo cups, a leaf blower, and a grocery bag, used to find and store evidence at the scene of O’Keefe’s death.

Canton Police Lt. Sean Gallager testified Monday that he used a leaf blower to remove snow from the area where the body of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found and looked for evidence outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022.

Blood from the scene was collected in red solo cups and placed in a brown paper Stop and Shop grocery bag.

More pictures were shown in the courtroom of the crime scene, as Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode pointed out blood and a broken drinking glass in the snow and a 9-1-1 call made by the prosecution’s witness Jennifer McCabe was played.

Last week, jurors traveled to Canton for a tour of the crime scene outside retired Boston Police Officer Brian Albert’s former home, where the body of O’Keefe was found.

Also, a focus during last week’s testimony was Read’s demeanor and the words she uttered at the crime scene. Testimony from two police officers and two firefighters described Read as distraught and screaming and that O’Keefe had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

Prosecutors say Read dropped O’Keefe off at a house party at that address just after midnight on Jan. 29, 2022. As Read made a three-point turn, she allegedly struck O’Keefe and drove away, leaving him to die as a blizzard raged.

The state is using Read’s cracked right taillight as evidence she ran down O’Keefe in reverse with her SUV after a night of drinking.

Read’s lawyers plan to argue during the trial that someone other than Read was responsible for O’Keefe’s death but have only floated a theory that he was beaten inside 34 Fairview Road and left for dead outside.

The defense has criticized investigators for failing to search the house where the party was held to see if a fight had occurred and argued his injuries were consistent with being beaten up.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, faces several charges including second-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

