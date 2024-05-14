Live court video, updates: Daughter of Canton homeowner back on stand in Karen Read murder trial

The daughter of a man who owned a home in Canton where the lifeless body of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found in the snow in January 2022 will return to the stand Tuesday for Day 11 of witness testimony in the Karen Read murder trial.

Read’s attorneys are trying to connect Albert to Canton firefighter Katie McLaughlin, who responded to the scene when O’Keefe was found. The defense says the two are friends and that multiple pictures of them together will prove that. McLaughlin previously testified that she heard Read say, “I hit him [John O’Keefe].”

PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM DAY 11 OF TESTIMONY:

9:40 a.m.

Yanetti: Did you see a 6′2 man on your parents’ front lawn in front of you? Albert: I did not.

9:35 a.m.

Caitlin Albert says she doesn’t remember any time that her father and Brian Higgins were out of her field of vision when everyone returned to then-Albert home after hanging out at the Waterfall bar.

9:25 a.m.

Judge calls sidebar after ADA Lally objects to some of Yannetti’s questions about Caitlin Albert and FF’er Katie McLaughlin. McLaughlin previously testified that she heard Karen Read say, “I hit him.”

9:20 a.m.

Yannetti shows Caitlin Albert a picture from 6/21 of a baby shower she attended with Katie McLaughlin.

Albert then confirmed she went to Maine with her in 7/2016 as part of a group trip.

9:15 a.m.

Judge issues a ruling from the bench on Firefighter Katie McLaughlin’s testimony. She tells Defense attorney Yannetti her “view has not changed” but will allow him leeway when questioning Caitlin Albert about her relationship with McLaughlin.

Yannetti had previously accused McLaughlin of perjury. It looks like he won’t be able to tell the jury that.

9 a.m.

Caitlin Albert, daughter of Brian Albert and former resident of home where John O’Keefe was found, returns to stand.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Canton Firefighter Katie McLaughlin has said that she and Caitlin Albert went to high school together, were friends on social media, and were photographed together at a local beach about a decade ago. But she insisted they were only acquaintances and that she didn’t know it was Albert’s home when she responded to the call. She also said she hadn’t talked to Albert for a few years.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second-degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, who was her boyfriend at the time. O’Keefe was found dead on the front lawn of the Albert family’s home.

The defense’s theory is that O’Keefe was actually beaten up inside the Albert home and dragged outside in a snowstorm and that the Albert family is at the center of an effort to frame Read.

Prosecutors claim Read drunkenly struck O’Keefe with her luxury Lexus SUV while making a three-point after dropping him off at the home. They allege she fled the scene and left him to die.

Brian Albert and his son, Brian Albert Jr, also took the stand on Monday, marking the beginning of the third week of testimony in the trial.

Albert was grilled by the prosecution about calls he made in the hours after O’Keefe’s death to family, friends, and members of law enforcement. Albert Jr. testified that a dark-colored SUV like Read’s outside his family’s home on the night of O’Keefe’s death.

Last week Brian Albert, along with his wife, Nicole, testified that selling their home and re-homing their dog had nothing to do with O’Keefe’s death. Julie Albert, the wife of current Canton selectman Christopher Albert, was also questioned about her connection to Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead detective assigned to investigate the death of O’Keefe.

Earlier in the trial, testimony focused on a busted cocktail glass and a piece of broken taillight in the snow. The prosecution said the taillight and other evidence led them directly to Read.

Friends who were out at two Canton bars with Read and O’Keefe in the hours before his death have testified that the two appeared to be “affectionate and loving.”

When the trial first started, testimony from first responders focused on Read’s demeanor and the words she uttered at the crime scene.

Testimony from two police officers and two firefighters described Read as distraught and screaming and that O’Keefe had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

