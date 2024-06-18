Live court video: Karen Read murder trial continues after texts she sent to John O’Keefe revealed

The Karen Read murder trial continues Tuesday without jurors present to allow for an interview of witnesses who may be called to the stand at a later time.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joseph Paul, a crash reconstruction analyst, was grilled about his qualifications after he testified that Read’s SUV was traveling as fast as 24 mph in reverse when it struck O’Keefe in the snow outside 34 Fairview Avenue in Canton in January 2022.

Ian Whiffin, a forensics software expert, also testified about Jennifer McCabe’s “hos long to die in the cold” internet search that was made in the hours after O’Keefe’s body was discovered in the snow.

Nicholas Guarino, another state trooper, read a series of text messages that Read sent to O’Keefe on the day before he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors alleged the messages show their relationship was in a bad place.

Some of the texts Guarino read in court were as follows:

John O’Keefe : Sick of always arguing in fighting. It’s been weekly for several months now. So yeh, I’m not as quick to jump back into being lovie dovie as you apparently.

Karen Read: So you’re not into it anymore. That’s fine. But I don’t want to keep trying and you keep treating me like this.”

Karen Read: Tell me if you are interested in someone else. Can’t think of any other reason you’ve been like this.

The prosecution has alleged that Read’s SUV was damaged after she backed over O’Keefe and left him for dead in the snow outside the Canton Home of Brian Albert at 34 Fairview Road after a night of drinking.

The defense hopes to prove that O’Keefe was murdered by someone inside Albert’s home and then tossed into the snow.

Tess Chart, a forensic DNA analyst at Bode Technology, and her colleague Nicholas Bradford, testified last week that O’Keefe’s DNA was found on taillight pieces found outside 34 Fairview Avenue in Canton that matched Read’s SUV.

Multiple law enforcement officials have also testified to finding pieces of broken taillight on the lawn of 34 Fairview Road after the snow melted away.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in O’Keefe’s death.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case by the end of this week.

