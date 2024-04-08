Live: Click here for the 2024 Solar Eclipse broadcast, updates, forecast, traffic and more

The total solar eclipse, one of the biggest celestial events of the century, is here.

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana before arriving in Ohio. According to USA Today, nearly 500 cities in the U.S. are on the path of totality, including Cleveland and Toledo.

How much of the eclipse will we see locally?

The Lancaster area will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 31 minutes. 98.8% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak. The Chillicothe area will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 31 minutes. 98.3% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak.

Eclipse closures

The Ross County Board of Commissioners office, along with the Auditor, Treasurer and Recorder's office will close at noon, Monday, April 8, so their staff can safely view the eclipse.

Schools may be closed today due to the eclipse. For instance, Lancaster City Schools extended its spring break to include today so students could experience the eclipse.

What will the weather be like?

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of rain before 9 a.m., followed by partly sunny skies, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Solar Eclipse traffic information

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials expect 150,000 to 575,000 visitors in the state on April 8. To help emergency responders and residents prepare, ODOT created an interactive online map forecasting traffic that day.

Fairfield County Emergency Management Agency Director Jon Kochis said there could be an increase in traffic as people travel to the prime viewing spots in the state to view the eclipse. Kochis did not know how much traffic may be coming through.

Kochis said most of the traffic should be on U.S. 33 and Ohio 37.

Make sure you have eclipse viewing glasses

NASA doesn't approve any specific spectacles for eclipse viewing. However, the American Astronomical Society has a list of approved vendors for eclipse glasses and telescopes that can be purchased at many local retail stores, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, and more.

But be careful because counterfeit glasses have flooded marketplaces for weeks leading up to the big event. If you're unsure if your eclipse glasses are safe for viewing, check the International Organization for Standardization 12312-2 standard.

What to wear during the solar eclipse

Experts at Solar Eyeglasses recommend wearing shades of red and green to enhance your eclipse viewing experience and avoid neutral tones like black, white, gray, and brown.

Where to watch the eclipse

Ohio University Chillicothe will host eclipse viewing and educational programming on April 8 on the lawn between Bennett Hall and Shoemaker Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Although Chillicothe is not in the path of totality, it is close. Solar viewing glasses will be available while supplies last.

The Fairfield County District Library's main Lancaster branch will host a viewing party from 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to watch the eclipse like it did for a 2017 solar eclipse.

Lancaster city parks department doesn't have anything special for the event. However, parks superintendent Steve Gayfield said the parks will be open and that the city encourages everyone to follow park rules and regulations and be safe during the eclipse and for any park activity.

Peace Summit being held in Peebles during solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse viewing do's and don'ts

Ohio-based, nationally-known astronomer Dean Regas has outlined several tips for observing the upcoming eclipse, including wearing eclipse glasses, using solar filters and projection with smaller telescopes, purchasing special telescopes for eclipses, and more.

When was the last solar eclipse?

The USA's most recent total solar eclipse was on August 21, 2017, and stretched from Oregon to South Carolina.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next visible total solar eclipse to cross over the U.S. will occur on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA. Ohio will experience its next total solar eclipse in 2099.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Live: Watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse here; updates, forecast and more