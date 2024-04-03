Live Camera Captures Moment Huge Earthquake Rocked Hualien Bridge

A live camera captured the moment a powerful, deadly earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, causing a bridge to shake.

Footage captured on a live stream from Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency shows the moment the quake rocked the Hualien Bridge connecting Ji’an and Shoufeng Townships near Hualien City.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency reported the quake as a magnitude 7.2 while the US Geological Survey measured it at 7.4. The depth was approximately 35 kilometers (21 miles).

At least nine people were confirmed to have died. Over 900 people were injured, with more than 152 people still trapped and in need of rescue, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) for Okinawa, prompting evacuations. The forecast did not come to pass, but a 30 cm (around 12 in) tsunami reached the Japanese islands of Yonaguni and Miyako, located between Taiwan and Okinawa, on Wednesday, according to reports. Credit: Water Resources Agency via Storyful