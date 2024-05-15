Live: Brevard County Board of Adjustment meets at 1:30 today

TechCrunch

On the second day of the Google I/O 2024 conference, Google said on Wednesday that it is adding new security and privacy protections to Android, including on-device live threat detection to catch malicious apps, new safeguards for screen sharing, and better security against cell site simulators. The company said it is increasing the on-device capability of its Google Play Protect system to detect fraudulent apps trying to breach sensitive permissions. Google said if the system is certain about malicious behavior, it disables the app automatically.