Live blog: Severe weather expected in MS Wednesday. Keep up to date here

The National Weather Service in Jackson is forecasting potential severe weather for Mississippi on Wednesday with the greatest risk in the southern half from along the I-20 corridor and down.

Threats include large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. According to NWS Jackson, the greatest risk will occur during mid-morning in western Mississippi and then in late afternoon in eastern portions.

"On Wednesday, April 10, the entire state will be at risk for severe weather," said MEMA executive director Stephen McCraney in a video posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday. "The National Weather Service is forecasting it to begin around 8 in the morning.

"Tornadoes are likely, especially in South Mississippi. We at MEMA never want to cause panic or anxiety, but we encourage you to remain informed, prepared and vigilant over the next few days as we could experience significant weather."

School closures

Many schools and colleges across the state are closed or have gone virtual. Madison County Schools and Canton Public Schools are among the closures.

This story will update as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Live blog: Severe weather to hit Mississippi Wednesday