Live blog: Ames, Newton areas under tornado warnings early Friday

Iowa experienced yet another round of severe weather, battered by thunderstorms and high winds Friday morning.

5:34 a.m.

A tornado warning was issued for towns north of Newton around 5:20 a.m. Threats include pea-sized hail and a tornado. The warning is expected to last until 6 a.m. and covers as far west as Mitchellville and up toward Melbourne and Haverhill. The threat area covers an estimated population of over 24,000 people.

5:18 a.m.

Ames remains under a tornado warning as a wide swath of central Iowa once again experiences severe weather. The threat runs as far north as New Providence, including Roland, Zearing and Nevada. Pea-size hail and a tornado were possible until 5:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Services. The warning area covered more than 38,000 people.

5:03 a.m. Friday

An area just north of Des Moines went under a tornado warning around 5 a.m. The threat area spanned from Ames down to Huxley and as far west as Woodward. Quarter-size hail and a tornado were possible until 5:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Services.

Tornado Warning including Ames IA, Nevada IA and Roland IA until 5:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/6RST9seYbv — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) May 24, 2024

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live blog: Ames, Newton areas under tornado warnings Friday morning