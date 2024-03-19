Live Arizona primary 2024 results: Presidential preference election

Tuesday is Arizona's presidential preference election, and while President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the presumptive nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties, the primary process continues.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in Arizona's presidential primary. Three candidates are on the Democratic ballot: incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson, an author and activist. Nine candidates are on the Republican ballot, including former President Donald J. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Polls in Arizona close at 7 p.m., and the first results will be released just after 8 p.m., but the full results may take days.

Arizona primary election results

For the full Arizona results, including by county, visit https://www.azcentral.com/elections/results/2024-03-19/arizona.

