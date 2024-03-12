‘How many brain cells do you have?’: Grady Judd says men caught in sex sting mentioned him before arrest

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce the results of an 8-day undercover operation.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), eight people were charged with online sex crimes against children. 16 registered sex offenders were arrested, accused of failing to comply with registration laws.

In “Operation Child Protector V,” five people were accused of travelling to a hotel to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. They paid hundreds of dollars to a man they thought was the girl’s father, but was actually an undercover officer, according to PCSO.

The five men were charged with human trafficking.

Three other men were charged with child sex crimes against children online. One man is wanted and still at large.

John Adams, 61, of Dunedin (PCSO)

John Adams, 61, of Dunedin has a warrant out for his arrest for the following charges: use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Anyone who knows Adams’ whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

The eight suspects racked up a total of 27 felony charges.

Larry William Hayes, 41, of Plant City, FL – human trafficking, use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Edmuno Desilva, 37, of Holly Springs, NC – human trafficking, use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Nelson Louis, 29, of Tampa, FL – human trafficking, use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Hasan Abu Halemeh, 27, of Brandon, FL – human trafficking, use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Willie Merrill, 45, of Plant City, FL – human trafficking, use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, attempted travelling to meet a minor, attempted use of computer to solicit a guardian

Brandon Ray, 34, of Mulberry FL – use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Manuel Canasi, 45, of Land O’Lakes, FL – use of computer to solicit a guardian, travelling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device

According to the sheriff’s office, Ray and Canasi mentioned Grady Judd while speaking to undercover detectives. Ray allegedly said, “I’ve watched enough to catch a predator show on TV” and also said, “Grady don’t play.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the time of his arrest, Ray said, “You know, I still respect Grady Judd for all the work he does to protect children in this community.”

“How many brain cells do you really have?” Grady Judd said at the news conference. “I mean, like, you’re the guy I’m trying to protect the kids from.”

According to PCSO, Canasi sent an undercover detective a screenshot of Sheriff Judd from a news conference and said, “That Sheriff out there is a hard a– and doesn’t play.”

“Parents need to be ‘all up in their child’s business’ when it comes to electronic devices that give them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet,” Grady Judd wrote in a statement. “Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep predators like these away from your kids.”

Last month, the sheriff’s office charged 16 registered sex offenders and predators with violating registration laws or their parole. Two of the men – James Johnson, 39, and Antone Sparks, 48 – are still wanted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.