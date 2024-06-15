LIVE: 2024 San Angelo Police Chief runoff election results

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Election day for the 2024 San Angelo police chief runoff, held on June 15, gave voters the choice of who will serve as the next police chief for the San Angelo Police Department – Sgt. Travis Griffith or Lt. Mike Hernandez.

During the election held on May 4, 199 votes were separating Lt. Hernandez and Sgt. Griffith. Lt. Hernandez ended the race with 49.5% of the total vote and Sgt. Griffith received 46.5%. The third candidate, Lt. Chris Cimino, came in with 3.9%.

San Angelo is one of the last cities in Texas that elects the chief of police.

