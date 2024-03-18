LIVE: 1 reported dead, 2 in critical condition following ‘active shooter incident’ in Jacksonville Beach, police on scene

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are currently on the scene of an active shooter incident in Jacksonville Beach.

According to the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the shooting is in the downtown area and is an active scene as of 9:21 p.m.

Everyone in the area has been asked to shelter in place.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV in Jacksonville, three people have been shot. The outlet said they were taken to the hospital, where one person has died and the other two are in critical condition.

WTLV said the department is searching for multiple suspects.

