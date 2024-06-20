'It's a little weird': Voters sound off as they wait to see if Good or McGuire will win

Virginia's Fifth Congressional District is in a state of limbo with a still undecided primary race, 48 hours after the polls closed.

With mail-in ballots trickling in, some that may have been post-marked by election day, and outstanding provisional ballots still to be reviewed, Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Bob Good has slightly narrowed state Sen. John McGuire's few-hundred vote lead from the 315 votes that separated the two at midnight Wednesday, to 313 votes Thursday evening.

The fiercely fought primary race may continue into Friday morning as ballots continue to be counted. And it appears the final count may be may be close enough to trigger a state-funded recount, if Good requested one and the margins remain the same.

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill following a vote on April 19, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Good had already signaled that he will not concede until every single vote has been counted at least once, including mail-in and provisional ballots, in a Thursday post on X.

“Everyone should want a fair and accurate count of every legal vote that reflects the intent of the legitimate participating voters of the 5th District. We are fighting to ensure that is true,” he wrote.

McGuire’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

State Sen. John McGuire

How do voters feel about the delay?

Chris Walton thought that Good had won reelection. He had seen a misleading post on Facebook that said Good had defeated McGuire, shortly after the polls closed on Tuesday, though the race has yet to be called as of Thursday evening.

“I’m so glad that the race is still on,” he said. “It will be better for the environment if John McGuire wins this race.”

Walton is the president of American River Restoration, a non-profit that focuses on clean water, and owner of Kitchen 33, a plastic-less diner and an arm of that non-profit. He considers himself neither a Republican nor Democratic voter.

“I’m sort of open; you know?” he said. “I think it’s exciting, that it’s such a close race.”

As a non-profit, neither Kitchen 33 nor the American River Restoration endorsed either candidate. But Walton, as an individual, said McGuire was the first candidate that he’s met to give him hope that they might try to do something to tackle Walton’s number one issue, to get microplastics out of drinking water.

“All politicians, they’re pretty much thieves and liars,” Walton said. “I don’t know if he’s any different from anybody else but at least, we have a little bit of hope for him, and he cares about the environment.”

Carolyn Bowman, co-owner of The Farmer’s Daughters in Rice and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, said she believed the election would have been a landslide for McGuire if Good hadn’t used Trump’s name on campaign signs.

“I worked the polls, outside, and just listened to the people. Everybody was confused, they thought Trump endorsed Bob also,” she said. “That was a dirty tactic by the Good campaign, that they used the Trump name like that.”

The Trump campaign issued a cease-and-desist to Good’s campaign ordering them to halt the use of Trump’s name on campaign materials after the former president formally endorsed McGuire. Good’s campaign argued that their signs, with Trump’s name on them, were legal.

“I’m still feeling confident that John [McGuire] is going to pull this off,” Bowman said.

Two campaign signs still stand outside of Satterwhite’s Restaurant in Manakin Sabot two days after the election: One in support of Good, the other in support of McGuire. Ryan Snyder, the restaurant’s owner and a self-described conservative, said he didn’t put them up but doesn’t mind that they’re there.

“It’s a little weird to me,” Snyder said, of the uncertainty that the Fifth District is experiencing, as votes continue to be counted.

“But I know it takes time to count the votes, especially as close of an election as it is,” he said.

Outstanding ballots

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 62,481 ballots had been counted with 50.25% cast for McGuire and 49.75% cast for Good.

Of those counted, 10,835 had been cast during early voting, 3,502 had been mailed absentee, and 56 had been provisional ballots, according to the Virginia Board of Elections. Seventeen out of 24 localities in the Fifth District still had one more precinct each left to report its vote totals as of Thursday evening.

Though the winner of the primary is expected to win the Congressional seat in November in the staunchly conservative Fifth District, he will face Gloria Witt, the Democratic challenger who won her primary on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: To be decided: Still no winner in Virginia's Fifth Congressional District