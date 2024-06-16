Little Twist wildfire updates: 1,000 acres, 0% contained

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service posted an update on the Little Twist fire in Beaver County on Saturday.

As of about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials said the Little Twist fire was zero percent contained and had spread to about 1,000 acres.

“Yesterday, the fire was very active through the afternoon and into the evening,” the U.S. Forest Service for Fishlake National Forest said on social media. “Fire behavior is expected to remain similar, with gusty winds expected through the weekend.”

An image of the Little Twist fire in southern Utah. (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service – Fishlake National Forest)

A map of the Little Twist fire and associated closures. (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service – Fishlake National Forest)

Officials said smoke will be visible from the surrounding communities, as well as I-15, I-70, and I-89. On Saturday, an incident management team began addressing the fire around 6 a.m.

Firefighters were searching for ways to contain the fire “utilizing natural barriers and favorable fuel types,” officials said.

The wildfire is about four miles southeast of Beaver and 170 personnel have been assigned to address the fire.

As a result of the fire, area closures were put in place, but Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside, and Kents Lake Campgrounds were still open to the public for both camping and day use as of Saturday.

The area closure was scheduled to be in effect from June 14, 2024, until July 30, 2024, unless it was rescinded. As part of the area closure, people are prohibited from going into the “described area,” being on the “described road,” and being on the “described trails.” See the map above for the restricted areas.

