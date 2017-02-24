Little Tikes Recalls Thousands Of Toddler Swings

More than 540,000 of the company's 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink Swing was included in the recall.

Little Tikes has recalled more than 540,000 toddler swings after receiving at least 140 reports of broken swings, 39 of which resulted in injuries. The Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug’nSecure pink toddler swing was included in the recall, which was issued Thursday.

Injuries included children receiving cuts, bumps and bruises to the head after falling out of the swing due to cracked and broken plastic seats. Of the 39 injuries reported, two children suffered from broken arms as a result of falling through the broken seat, Little Tikes said. Customers who have the swing affected by the recall should stop using it to avoid further potential instances of injury.

The U.S.-manufactured swings, which come with a T-shaped restrainer with the Little Tikes Logo across the front, are attached to four yellow ropes. Swings affected in the recall were sold in the United States between November 2009 and May 2014 and have the model number 615573 engraved on the back of the seat along with the manufacturing date code.

Swings with a date code stamp that points to 10, 11, 12 or 13 on the molded inner arrow were also included in the recall. Those with date code stamps of 9 on the inner arrow in addition to a 43 stamp on the outer arrow were also included.

Little Tikes said the product may have been sold in Walmart, Toys ‘R’ Us and various other stores in the U.S. as well as via the Little Tikes website.

People who may have swings affected by the recall were asked to contact Little Tikes for a refund. The swing retails for about $25. However, those who are eligible for the refund will not receive monetary reimbursement. Little Tikes will provide customers with a full credit towards another product by the company.

Customers can fill out a refund request form online HERE or can call Little Tikes at 855-284-1903 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

