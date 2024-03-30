‘It’s a little scary’: Law enforcement expert warns women about viral video attack in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Viral TikTok videos of women detailing their experiences being punched on the streets of NYC have led to two men being arrested for the unprovoked attacks, while police investigate several others.

The viral videos have sent shockwaves across the city with women fearing for their safety.

“It’s a little scary to think about it ‘cause it’s like you don’t know who it is,” said Janay who only gave her first name. “The guy, he’s wearing a hoodie. He got glasses on. You don’t know who to look out for. It’s just you’re walking, trying to enjoy your day, and then boom some random guy is going to punch you in the face.”

One TikTok video showed a woman with a bruise under her left eye saying she was walking down the street when a random man hit her in the face.

NYPD confirmed four incidents in Manhattan over the past two weeks. While two men have been arrested in connection to those attacks, police are still searching for a man believed to have punched a 24-year-old woman in the face in front of 717 Avenue of the Americas on Tuesday.

Former NYPD Lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher says while posting may create awareness, it could also entice copycats.

“It could be a possible gang initiation,” Porcher said. “It can also be something that an individual be doing as a prank.”

He said instead of posting videos, notify the police.

“If you film something, it should only be for the purpose of introducing it to law enforcement,” said Porcher.

NYPD tells PIX11 News that while they are investigating several attacks, some of the incidents discussed on TikTok were not reported to police.

