Little Rock’s proposed sales tax increase taken to Ward 6 for community conversation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- People gathered Monday in Ward 6 at The Centre at University Park to discuss and ask Little Rock city officials questions about the proposed 1% sales tax increase.

Currently, consumers in Little Rock pay an 8.625% rate on most purchases.

That rate is split: 6.5% goes to the state, 1% goes to Pulaski County, and 1.125% goes to the City of Little Rock.

During the meeting, city officials presented four key areas the proposed tax increase would impact: Public Safety, Public Infrastructure, Parks and Recreation, and Port and Economic Development.

According to officials, these pillars are crucial to the growth and well-being of our community.

Some projects include increased improvements, maintenance and special projects at Hindman Park, War Memorial Park and Downtown Park.

Proposed improvements for community centers, senior programming, existing facility improvements and special projects for indoor recreational facilities are also included.

Projects for outdoor recreation facilities include increased outdoor recreation, increased aquatics, and existing facility improvements.

Following the presentation, community residents shared and asked about their concerns, comments, and praises.

“Little Rock is growing, so therefore, when you have a city budget that doesn’t quite acclimate with the city population, it creates a sort of gap,” Aareyon Wallace said.

However, not everyone was for the tax, saying these improvements can wait.

The next meeting to discuss will be on Wednesday, May 29 in Ward 3 at Saint Mark Baptist Church at 5772 W. 12th Street. The next meeting after that will be on Thursday, May 30 for Ward 7 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 5300 Stagecoach Road.

