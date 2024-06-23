Little Rock police investigating Sunday afternoon homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:47 p.m. near the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

Officials said that when officers arrived, they discovered the body of an adult female, but said that the cause of death is unclear at this time.

Police said that the scene was secured, and homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

