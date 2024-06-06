Little Rock police investigating shooting that left one juvenile dead, another injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one juvenile dead and another injured.

In a Wednesday night release, authorities said officers responded to a shooting call at 7700 North Chicot Road at 7:49 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found two male juvenile victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The release stated that the two victims were then taken to a local hospital. Police said one victim has died but the other is stable.

Police did not state the ages of the victims.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

LRPD officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.