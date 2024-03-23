Little Rock police investigating Saturday shooting on John Barrow Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that left one person injured.

Authorities said officers were called to a shooting outside of a restaurant in the 1500 block of John Barrow Road around 5:15 p.m.

LRPD officials said one person was shot in the leg, noting that the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not yet released any details regarding what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

